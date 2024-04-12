Susquehanna Lowers United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $55.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UAL. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of United Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Airlines from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of United Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.60.

United Airlines stock opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average is $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. NWI Management LP lifted its stake in United Airlines by 69.6% in the third quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 195,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 1,993.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 861,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after acquiring an additional 820,660 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 145.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 173.9% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 23,966 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

