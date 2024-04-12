Supreme (LON:SUP) Trading Up 0.4%

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 122 ($1.54). Approximately 148,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 176,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121.50 ($1.54).

Supreme Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 120.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 113.79. The stock has a market cap of £143.54 million, a P/E ratio of 826.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Supreme Company Profile

Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Other Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; and smart home LED technology solutions.

