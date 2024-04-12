Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NOVA. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.46.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 58.00%. The firm had revenue of $194.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $50,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,007 shares in the company, valued at $74,377.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,377.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jack O. Lynch III sold 12,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $80,692.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,580 shares of company stock worth $137,382 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Featured Stories

