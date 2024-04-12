Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$58.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SU. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$74.00 to C$57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$54.81.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of SU opened at C$52.47 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$37.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.41.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of C$14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.33 billion. Research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 4.793291 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00. In other news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$549,960.00. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

