Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) CEO Sells $148,990.00 in Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $148,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,853. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher John Killoy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

On Monday, April 8th, Christopher John Killoy sold 554 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $26,038.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Christopher John Killoy sold 3,664 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $164,989.92.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE RGR opened at $46.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.31. The stock has a market cap of $826.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.32. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.18.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.75 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 187.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,032,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,399,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 119,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 16,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 102,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.