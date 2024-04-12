Stratis (STRAX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $66,829.59

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $66,829.59 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stratis has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,536.07 or 0.04988184 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00065235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00009647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00022132 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00012815 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00015320 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003536 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

