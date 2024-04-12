Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Strategic Education from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Strategic Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Strategic Education from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.50.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Shares of STRA stock opened at $100.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.62 and a 200 day moving average of $92.24. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $111.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The health services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.34. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $302.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $1,230,591.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,359 shares in the company, valued at $15,488,850.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $356,262.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,886,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $1,230,591.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,488,850.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategic Education

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Strategic Education by 4.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Strategic Education by 16.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Strategic Education by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

