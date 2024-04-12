StockNews.com Upgrades JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on JD.com from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Nomura lowered their target price on JD.com from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.07.

JD.com Price Performance

JD.com stock opened at $26.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16. JD.com has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $26.03.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. JD.com’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 2,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,397,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $184,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,384 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,009,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in JD.com by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,944,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482,900 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in JD.com by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in JD.com by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,436,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

