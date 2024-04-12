StockNews.com Lowers VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

VEON Stock Performance

VEON opened at $23.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53. VEON has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of VEON by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VEON by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of VEON by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of VEON by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

