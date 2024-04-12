StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Stock Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ VBIV opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.93. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61.

Institutional Trading of VBI Vaccines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBIV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 184,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 119,914 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter valued at $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 49.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 119,278 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 16.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 799,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 112,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 133.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 246,800 shares during the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

