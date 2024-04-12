StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

TGH stock opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. Textainer Group has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. Textainer Group had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.71 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Textainer Group will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

