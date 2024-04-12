StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Performance

Shares of MTEX stock opened at $8.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91. Mannatech has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mannatech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) by 167.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

