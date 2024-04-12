StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Macy’s (NYSE:M)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

M has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Macy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Macy’s Price Performance

M stock opened at $19.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Macy’s has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.90.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 186.49%.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 14,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $291,682.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,885,848.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,507. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

