StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Price Performance

Shares of LITB opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. LightInTheBox has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LightInTheBox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in LightInTheBox by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in LightInTheBox by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LightInTheBox during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

