StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average is $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.70. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25.
In other news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 187,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $5,562,449.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,546.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
