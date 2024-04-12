StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 million, a P/E ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 4.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $1.83.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in Fuel Tech by 1.5% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,739,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 25,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Fuel Tech by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 46,171 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

