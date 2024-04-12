StockNews.com Downgrades Pearson (NYSE:PSO) to Hold

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

PSO opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Pearson by 88.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Pearson by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

