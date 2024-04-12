StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered WestRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.40.

NYSE:WRK opened at $49.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WestRock will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.01%.

In other WestRock news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.7% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 45,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

