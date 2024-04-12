StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USEG opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.53. U.S. Energy has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $1.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 362,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,797 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 24,797 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth about $148,000. 3.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

