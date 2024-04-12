StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

Old Point Financial stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.20. Old Point Financial has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Old Point Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Old Point Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Old Point Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

