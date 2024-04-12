StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Realty Investors Price Performance
Shares of ARL opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.29, a current ratio of 28.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About American Realty Investors
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.
