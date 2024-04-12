StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Price Performance

Shares of ARL opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.29, a current ratio of 28.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American Realty Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of American Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

