Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 101.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MEIP

MEI Pharma Price Performance

Shares of MEIP stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 11,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,738. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $23.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.77.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.20). MEI Pharma had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 39.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 322,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 177,552 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 5.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,804,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 61,832 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

(Get Free Report)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.