Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $316.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

ADSK traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.48. 333,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,524. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $188.38 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.25. The stock has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,770 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,385 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

