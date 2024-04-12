Stephens Begins Coverage on Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHUY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chuy’s

Chuy’s Price Performance

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $31.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.52. The company has a market capitalization of $545.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.63. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $43.17.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.63 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chuy’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 5.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 11.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.