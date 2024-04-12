Status Price Tops $0.0463 on Major Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Status has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $179.51 million and $10.09 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Status

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,437,279 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

