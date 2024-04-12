State Street (NYSE:STT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

State Street Co. (NYSE:STTGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $79.50 to $80.50. Approximately 2,686,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 2,206,159 shares.The stock last traded at $74.88 and had previously closed at $73.91.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STT. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Up 1.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

State Street (NYSE:STTGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

About State Street

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

