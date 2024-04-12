STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) vs. Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Critical Comparison

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) and Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares STAG Industrial and Warehouses De Pauw’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STAG Industrial $707.84 million 9.60 $192.85 million $1.08 34.61 Warehouses De Pauw N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

STAG Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Warehouses De Pauw.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STAG Industrial 27.22% 5.58% 3.11% Warehouses De Pauw N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for STAG Industrial and Warehouses De Pauw, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STAG Industrial 0 5 2 0 2.29 Warehouses De Pauw 2 2 0 0 1.50

STAG Industrial presently has a consensus target price of $39.13, suggesting a potential upside of 4.67%. Given STAG Industrial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe STAG Industrial is more favorable than Warehouses De Pauw.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.7% of STAG Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of STAG Industrial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

STAG Industrial beats Warehouses De Pauw on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets. We are organized and conduct our operations to maintain our qualification as a REIT under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the Code), and generally are not subject to federal income tax to the extent we currently distribute our income to our stockholders and maintain our qualification as a REIT. We remain subject to state and local taxes on our income and property and to U.S. federal income and excise taxes on our undistributed income. As of December 31, 2023, we owned 569 buildings in 41 states with approximately 112.3 million rentable square feet, consisting of 493 warehouse/distribution buildings, 70 light manufacturing buildings, one flex/office building, and five Value Add Portfolio buildings. In addition, as of December 31, 2023, we had six development projects (which are not included in the building count noted above). While the majority of our portfolio consists of single-tenant properties, we also own a growing number of multi-tenant properties. As of December 31, 2023, our buildings were approximately 98.2% leased, with no single tenant accounting for more than approximately 2.9% of our total annualized base rental revenue and no single industry accounting for more than approximately 11.0% of our total annualized base rental revenue. We intend to maintain a diversified mix of tenants to limit our exposure to any single tenant or industry. As of December 31, 2023, our Operating Portfolio was approximately 98.4% leased. SL Rent Change on new and renewal leases together grew approximately 44.0% and 24.3% during the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and our Cash Rent Change on new and renewal leases together grew approximately 31.0% and 14.3% during the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. We have fully integrated acquisition, leasing and operations platforms led by a senior management team with decades of industrial real estate experience. Our mission is to deliver attractive long-term stockholder returns in all market environments by growing cash flow through disciplined investment in high-quality real estate while maintaining a strong balance sheet.

About Warehouses De Pauw

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP has over 7 million m² of properties in its portfolio. This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over about 300 sites at prime logistics hubs for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

