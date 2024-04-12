SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Earns Sector Perform Spec Overwgt Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SSRM. Desjardins lowered shares of SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of SSR Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded SSR Mining from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Securities downgraded SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SSR Mining from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $5.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $17.72.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 57.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,223,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042,120 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,352,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,214,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,214,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,803,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,838 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

