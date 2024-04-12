Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ) Short Interest Down 92.7% in March

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the March 15th total of 304,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

URNJ stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.23. 29,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,486. Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $30.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.77.

Get Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $342,000.

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (URNJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Uranium Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small cap uranium miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the uranium mining and uranium industry. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.