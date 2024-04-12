Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target Increased to $11.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SRAD

Sportradar Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Sportradar Group stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 93.26 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28. Sportradar Group has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $15.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 523.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the period.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.