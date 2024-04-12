Spire (NYSE:SR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Mizuho reduced their price target on Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

SR opened at $58.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.69 and its 200 day moving average is $59.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. Spire has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $71.54.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $756.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.88 million. Spire had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spire will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $73,223.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $92,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $73,223.82. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $75,220.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,423.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at $2,130,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Spire by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,127,000 after purchasing an additional 80,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 9.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 11.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 278,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,738,000 after buying an additional 29,666 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after acquiring an additional 33,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

