Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.50

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22.50 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 25.75 ($0.33), with a volume of 9226116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.35 ($0.32).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £116.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,500.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 26.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 30.07.

In other Speedy Hire news, insider Shatish D. Dasani purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($25,313.25). Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

