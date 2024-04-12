SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,125 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $47,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $536.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $531.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.67. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.