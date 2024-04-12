SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $84.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,510. The company has a market capitalization of $540.03 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52-week low of $66.20 and a 52-week high of $99.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.18.

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

