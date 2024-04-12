SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Private Wealth Group LLC’s Largest Position

Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 761,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,477 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 24.1% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $42,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,011,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 579,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after buying an additional 16,261 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 239,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 84,874 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,467,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,049,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 696,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,956,000 after buying an additional 358,038 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.48 and a 1-year high of $61.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.66. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

