SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stake Boosted by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,290,000 after buying an additional 37,892 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Vivid Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $4,738,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

DIA traded down $2.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $381.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,756. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.79. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $398.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

