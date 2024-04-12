SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Gap Up to $38.37

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.37, but opened at $39.38. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF shares last traded at $39.38, with a volume of 16,745 shares.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.30.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 73,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.