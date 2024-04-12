Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock.
Spartan Delta Stock Performance
Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55. Spartan Delta has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $12.39.
About Spartan Delta
