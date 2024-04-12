Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55. Spartan Delta has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $12.39.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

