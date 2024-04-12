S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in S&P Global by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.22.
Insider Activity at S&P Global
In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
S&P Global Stock Performance
NYSE SPGI traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $420.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,151. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.67. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.92 and a 52 week high of $461.16. The stock has a market cap of $134.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.23%.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.