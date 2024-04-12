Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,152,000 after acquiring an additional 743,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,414,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,681,000 after acquiring an additional 400,044 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 32.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Snowflake by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,782,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,229,000 after acquiring an additional 165,875 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,435,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $159.37 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.26 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 756,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,747,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,555 shares of company stock valued at $36,918,917 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

See Also

