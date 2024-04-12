Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,153 shares during the quarter. Hibbett accounts for 1.7% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 1.78% of Hibbett worth $15,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Hibbett by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Hibbett by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hibbett by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HIBB traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $71.47. 226,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,159. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.83. Hibbett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $843.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.75.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 25.72%. Hibbett’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Hibbett from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.86.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

