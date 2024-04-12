Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 613 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of Belden worth $7,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,382,000 after purchasing an additional 392,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,156,000 after purchasing an additional 92,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,668,000 after purchasing an additional 23,151 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,321,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,358,000 after purchasing an additional 54,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

Belden Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Belden stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.01. The company had a trading volume of 73,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,477. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.04. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $99.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.34. Belden had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $551.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 3.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $169,208.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.