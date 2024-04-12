Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 4,999 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.40% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRH. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 711.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DRH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Shares of DRH traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.31. 176,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.88. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

