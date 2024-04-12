Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 3,675 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,033 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $19,219,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $5,132,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,523 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DKS stock traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.58. 169,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,855. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.10 and its 200 day moving average is $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $225.79.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

DKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $201.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $177.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $194.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.64.

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438 over the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

