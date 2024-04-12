Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 1,426 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 0.6% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 0.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $561.00 to $557.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.00.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $5.39 on Friday, reaching $496.57. 321,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,062. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $521.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $480.44. The company has a market cap of $115.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

