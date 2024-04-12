Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.28% of Patterson Companies worth $7,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,475,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,421,000 after buying an additional 351,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,099,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,558,000 after purchasing an additional 147,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,246,000 after purchasing an additional 56,053 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,692,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,812,000 after purchasing an additional 46,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,594,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,852,000 after purchasing an additional 523,226 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDCO traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $25.53. 120,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,530. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.83. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $34.53.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.23%.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

