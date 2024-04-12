Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Encore Capital Group accounts for 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.81% of Encore Capital Group worth $9,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40,480 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

In other news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,500 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Encore Capital Group stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.22. The stock had a trading volume of 15,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,702. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.12.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $277.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.77 million. Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

