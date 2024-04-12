Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,764 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $7,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOUS. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,059,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 189,527 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 5,423,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,872,000 after acquiring an additional 176,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,689,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after acquiring an additional 134,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

Anywhere Real Estate stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,852. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $9.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. Anywhere Real Estate’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Anywhere Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

