Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,438 shares during the quarter. Titan Machinery accounts for approximately 1.0% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 1.25% of Titan Machinery worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TITN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.64. The stock had a trading volume of 30,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,757. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $35.88.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.99 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

