Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $9.87 Million Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Integer accounts for approximately 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Integer were worth $9,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 497.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,065,000 after acquiring an additional 446,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $19,491,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,154,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,060,000 after acquiring an additional 251,207 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Integer by 1,226.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 223,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,350,000 after acquiring an additional 206,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Integer in the first quarter valued at $12,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.60.

NYSE:ITGR traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.03. 38,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,279. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.40 and a fifty-two week high of $119.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Integer had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $413.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

